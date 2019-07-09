India slams UN report

July 09, 2019 | PTI

‘False and motivated narrative’

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the UN rights office over its report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir while claiming that the document is a continuation of the earlier "false and motivated" narrative and ignores the core issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Hitting out at the UN report, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in New Delhi that the update of the earlier OHCHR report is "merely a continuation of the earlier false and motivated narrative" on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report's assertions are in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and ignore the core issue of cross-border terrorism, he said in response to media queries on the report.

"A situation created by years of cross-border terrorist attacks emanating from Pakistan has been 'analysed' without any reference to its causality," Kumar said.

"The update seems to be a contrived effort to create an artificial parity between the world's largest and the most vibrant democracy and a country that openly practices state-sponsored terrorism," he said.

"We have registered our strong protest regarding the update with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The release of such an update has not only called into question the seriousness of OHCHR but also its alignment with the larger approach of the United Nations," Kumar said.

Coming down on the report, Kumar said it is a matter of deep concern that it seems to accord a legitimacy to terrorism that is in complete variance with UN Security Council positions.

"The UNSC had, in February 2019, strongly condemned the dastardly Pulwama terror attack and subsequently proscribed Masood Azhar, the self-styled leader of terrorist entity Jaish-e-Mohammed. However, in the update, terrorist leaders and organisations sanctioned by the UN are deliberately underplayed as 'armed groups'," Kumar said.

The legitimisation of terrorism has been further compounded by an unacceptable advocacy of the dismemberment of a UN member state, the MEA spokesperson said.

Claiming that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Kumar said Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state, including the so called "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" and "Gilgit-Baltistan".

India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to vacate these occupied territories, he said.

The report, by distorting India's policies, practices and values, has undermined its own credibility, he said.

The report's failure to recognise an independent judiciary, human rights institutions and other mechanisms in Jammu & Kashmir that safeguard, protect and promote constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens of India is "unpardonable", Kumar said.

"Even more so, as it belittles constitutional provisions, statutory procedures and established practices in an established functioning democracy," Kumar said.

The "prejudiced mindset" of the update has also chosen to wilfully ignore the determined and comprehensive socioeconomic developmental efforts undertaken by the Indian government in the face of militant challenges, the MEA spokesperson said.

The Indian government follows the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will take all measures to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty against cross-border militancy, Kumar said.

"Motivated attempts to weaken our national resolve will never succeed,” he added.