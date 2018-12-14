India should have been declared Hindu nation: Meghalaya HC judge

AgenciesGuwahati, Dec 13:
Meghalaya High Court judge Justice S R Sen in a judgment has said India should have been declared Hindu nation after independence in 1947.
In a potentially controversial order, a Meghalaya high court judge has requested the Prime Minister, home minister, law minister and MPs to pass a law that will allow Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to live in India and be given citizenship without them having to produce any documents.
“Even today in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are tortured and they have no place to go and those Hindus who entered India during Partition are still considered as foreigners which in my understanding is highly illogical, illegal and against the principle of natural justice,” justice Sudip Ranjan Sen said on December 10.
Sen then made the request that such people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan be allowed to live in India, as he delivered his ruling on a petition relating to the refusal of a domicile certificate to a Meghalaya resident.
The order added that Hindus and Sikhs who are of Indian origin and currently residing abroad should be allowed to come back to India at any time and granted citizenship “automatically”.
The judge said also said India should have been declared a Hindu nation.
He said India was one of the largest kingdoms of the world, which was ruled by Hindu kings but the “Mughal came to India and captured the different parts” of the country.
“Pakistan declared themselves an Islamic country and India, since [it] was divided on the basis of religion, should have also been declared as a Hindu country but it remained as a secular country,” the order said.
Judge Sen directed the assistant solicitor general, government of India, to deliver copies of the judgement to the Prime Minister, home minister, law minister, governor of Meghalaya and also the chief minister of West Bengal.
“I make it clear that nobody should try to make India as another Islamic country, otherwise it will be a dooms day for India and the world. I am confident that only this Government under Narendra Modi will understand the gravity, and will do the needful…” he said.
Justice Sen also requested the prime minister, along with other members of the Parliament to bring a law that would allow Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who had come from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh to live in the country and be given citizenship without any question or production of any documents.