About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India should be ready to break Pak into four: Swamy

Published at July 26, 2018 01:25 PM 0Comment(s)2478views


India should be ready to break Pak into four: Swamy

Agencies

New Delhi

With army-backed Imran Khan tipped to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, on Thursday, expressed apprehension that Pakistan may now carry out a war against India.


Swamy said, "Let us (India) prepare for the possibility that Pakistan may carry out war by miscalculation. We should be ready to finish Pakistan and break it into four and look for that opportunity."


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is surging firmly ahead after Wednesday's elections, but the results are being disputed by candidates and political observers as rigged in favour of Khan.


Swamy said, "It's good because he (Imran Khan) is a puppet. It's better to be known as a puppet than pretend not to be a puppet like Nawaz Sharif. They are all puppets. All civilian politicians in Pakistan are puppets of the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), military and the Taliban."


This is the second time in Pakistan's 70-year history that the power is transferring from one civilian government to another. Yet, the whole election process remained impaired.
As many as 122 parties fielded candidates, many of who belonged to extremist organisations.


There were attacks on candidates and campaign rallies. More than 150 people were killed when a powerful bomb went off in Mastung in the restive province of Balochistan earlier this month.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top