India says Imran's comments on having 30-40K militants in Pak glaring admission, demands action

July 26, 2019 | PTI

India Thursday termed as "glaring admission" Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists were operating in his country, and asked him to take "credible and irreversible" action against the militant networks.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was not the first time that Pakistan and its leadership owned up to the presence of militants in that country who are sent to India to carry out attacks.

Addressing a think-tank in Washington on Tuesday, Khan said about 30,000 to 40,000 militants who had trained and fought in "some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir" were in his country.

"It is a glaring admission by the Pakistani leadership. This is not the first time that Pakistan and Pakistani leadership owned up to the presence of terror training camps and terrorists in Pakistan. It is also in public knowledge and international community knows about it," Kumar said.

He said as Khan acknowledged the presence of militants training camps in his country, "it is time for them to take credible and irreversible action against the terror camps."

"They should make sure that the safe havens and sanctuaries in Pakistan should be neutralised. We feel that half-hearted measures to please the international community won't do," he added.

India and Afghanistan have been accusing Pakistan of providing safe haven to the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other militant groups.

Khan, who was on a three-day official visit to the US, said in last 15 years there were 40 different militant groups operating in his country.

"Until we came into power, the governments did not have the political will, because when you talk about militant groups, we still have about 30,000-40,000 armed people who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir," Khan said at the US Institute of Peace.