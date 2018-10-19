India reluctant to resolve Kashmir peacefully: UJC

‘Armed struggle only option for resolution of K-issue’
‘Armed struggle only option for resolution of K-issue’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
The United Jehad Council (UJC) Thursday said the 71-year-long history has proved that India was neither willing for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir nor would be willing in future.
In an e-mailed statement to local news gathering agency KNS, UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted outfit’s chief Syed Salah-ud-din as saying that “nation has come to the conclusion that only resistance will help them to achieve their goal.”
Addressing a high-level meeting of UJC, Salah-ud-Din said “the peaceful struggle till 1990 was suppressed therefore indicating that there is no peaceful way to seek resolution of Kashmir issue. People irrespective of their age are satisfied now that the armed struggle is an only option to end the slavery in Kashmir. This was the reason that youth like Burhan Wani, intellectuals and other high qualified youth preferred to choose this way.”
“The slain militants including Dr Manan Wani, Professor Muhammad Rafi Bhat, Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, Ishfaq Majeed Wani, Ali Muhammad Dar, Masood Tantray and Shamsul Haq and various others lead the struggle not only with weapons but also used their pen to highlight the struggle,” he said.
“There was a need of intellectuals and well qualified youth in the freedom struggle as these youth can defeat Indian tactics in a well manner,” the UJC chief said.
He urged Pakistan government to highlight the Kashmir issue and human rights violation in Kashmir at international level and push the world community to take practical steps in this regard.
“After Human Rights Watch of United Nations highlighted the rights violation in Kashmir in a report, the world community should have taken practical steps on the ground but that didn’t happen,” he said.
The UJC chief said India is continuing with the human rights violations in Kashmir. “Several leaders, workers and activists are lodged in jails, where their condition is deteriorating. It seems that under a well-thought plan, lives of these people are being risked”.
The UJC chief paid rich tributes to the militants killed in gunfights with forces since last week.