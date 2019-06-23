India rejects US Religious Freedom report

June 23, 2019 | RK Web News

India on SUnday said it is proud of its "secular credentials", it's status as the largest democracy and pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion.



To a query on the latest report on International Religious Freedom published by the US State Department, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens including minority communities.



He said it is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect the fundamental rights.



Kumar said India sees no locus standi for a foreign entity government to pronounce on the state of its citizens constitutionally protected rights.



In a statement on Saturday, the BJP said, the report shows clear bias against it and the Narendra Modi government.



Party's media Head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said, the basic presumption in the report that there is some grand design behind anti-minority violence is simply false.





