India rejects report that claimed New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad

June 20, 2019 | RK Web News

India has rejected a media report claiming that New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad.



It said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have responded to the congratulatory messages received from their counterparts in Pakistan, as per the established diplomatic practice.



Prime Minister Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan had exchanged pleasantries in the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek.



In response to queries regarding replies to congratulatory messages by Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, in their messages, Modi and Jaishankar had highlighted that India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan.



In his message, Modi had said, it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility.





