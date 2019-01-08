India refused Pakistan's many 'peace overtures': Imran Khan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Islamabad wanted dialogue with India but New Delhi has refused the country’s many peace overtures.
The Pakistan premier said despite New Delhi’s many attempts, India will never be able to suppress the freedom movement in Kashmir.
Khan made the remarks in an interview with Turkey's TRT World.
He said the Indian government was involved in “human rights violations” in Kashmir.
Khan said Pakistan was facing multiple crises.
However, the government will effectively solve all these challenges in due time.