India pushes youth to the wall, legalizes killings: Geelani

Pays tributes to Manan Wani, associate
Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain Hizb commander, Manan Wani, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said “barbarism has crossed all the limits, pushing youth to wall and then legalizing their killings.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said “for the last 71 years, Kashmir has seen only brutal face of India. We have lived a life of uncertainty, chaos and harassment; have only shouldered the coffins of our dear ones.” Geelani said “this gloomy situation has forced high qualified scholars and intellectuals to take the extreme step. They prefer to be a rebellion than to live a life of slavery.”
He said that “Fertile brains like Manan and these shining diamonds are unparalleled assets of any nation particularly oppressed and suppressed like us.” He said, adding “we are unfortunate that we lose them so early as their un-dented commitment and visionary intellect would help to smoothen our struggle for our rights.” Strongly condemning the cold-blooded murderer of Hurriyat activist Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, Geelani said “after failing to curb the pro-freedom sentiment of people, India has stooped low to take revenge by starting to target freedom loving people using the mask of “unknown”, thereby creating an atmosphere of fare and chaos so that people can not dare to raise their voice against violation of their fundamental rights.” Hurriyat chairman condoled the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.