About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror attack

India's High Commission in New Zealand on Saturday said that it has been pursuing with local authorities whereabouts of seven Indians and two Indian-origin persons after the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Two Indians are receiving treatments, the Indian mission said.

"We have been pursuing with NZ auth whereabouts of 9 Indians, incl 2 PIOs. 2 indians receiving treatment. Following up with NZ Govt for others. Also r in regular touch with their families (sic)," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.

At least 49 worshippers were killed on Friday in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

On Friday, the Twitter account of India's High Commissioner in New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli tweeted: "As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families".

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.

India's High Commission has said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

The mission has tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.

Witnesses said that victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

The gunman at one mosque was an Australian-born citizen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney, describing him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror attack

              

India's High Commission in New Zealand on Saturday said that it has been pursuing with local authorities whereabouts of seven Indians and two Indian-origin persons after the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Two Indians are receiving treatments, the Indian mission said.

"We have been pursuing with NZ auth whereabouts of 9 Indians, incl 2 PIOs. 2 indians receiving treatment. Following up with NZ Govt for others. Also r in regular touch with their families (sic)," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.

At least 49 worshippers were killed on Friday in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

On Friday, the Twitter account of India's High Commissioner in New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli tweeted: "As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families".

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.

India's High Commission has said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

The mission has tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.

Witnesses said that victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

The gunman at one mosque was an Australian-born citizen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney, describing him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.

News From Rising Kashmir

;