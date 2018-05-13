India prolonging Kashmiri prisoner’s incarceration: NF

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Front on Saturday said government of India is leaving no stone unturned to prolong the incarceration of Kashmiri prisoners including its chairman, Nayeem Khan even all the prisoners are suffering from different ailments and are denied proper medical aid.
It said Nayeem Khan and other leaders imprisoned in Tihar jail, Delhi are not properly treated which has endangered their lives.
“The irony is that all the ailing leaders including Nayeem Khan are denied medical aid despite serious ailments putting their lives to danger.”
It said government of India is using different tactics to continuously keep the leaders including Nayeem Khan behind bars.
“Even judiciary seems to be helpless in front of the government whose counsel either skips the proceedings or raises childish excuses to compel the court to fix new dates for hearings every now and then.”
Terming the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in different jails as seriously alarming, National Front spokesperson said the jail authorities subject the inmates to inhuman treatment and the plight of political prisoners has now reached to a dangerous point.
He stressed upon the human rights organisations to play their role in getting the Kashmiri prisoners out of the jails.
National Front appealed to international community to intervene in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people and impress upon the government of India to desist from perpetuating the reign of terror in the disputed region.