India, Pakistani troops trade heavy fire in Balakote sector

Schools closed as precautionary measure; MLA says Govt fails to protect people
Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch:
Pakistani and Indian troops Saturday late night exchanged heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch.
As per reports Pakistani troops started firing with automatic weapons dawning retaliation from the Indian army.
The Pakistani troops used mortar shells and automatic weapons from across the Line of Control in Balakote sector, prompting Indian troops to retaliate, Jammu based Defense spokesperson said.
“The Pakistan army started shelling Indian posts along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch on Saturday late night. An alert was sounded after heavy shelling was reported there,” said SDM Mendhar Rahul Yadav.
Pakistani troops fired 120mm mortar bombs and also fired with automatic weapons on forward areas including civilian villages Balakote, Sohala, Burothi, Basoni, Sandote, Datote and adjoining areas along LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district, he said.
Schools in affected areas have been closed as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, Parveen Sarwar Khan, Congress leader condemned the firing on civilian populations living near LoC, which he said was causing heavy damage to both life and property.
Parveen urged upon both State and New Delhi to ensure every facility was provided to affected people.
She said Government of India and State Government should provide bunkers to people living along LoC in the region.
She appealed to chief minister and district administration that direction should be given to tehsildars to visit the area for assessment of damage and to hold meetings with the peoples before preparing list of bunkers.
A local resident Zahier Khan said that government was only relying on hollow promises for votes.
He said government repeatedly promised Rs 5 lakhs and a government job as compensation to the family of person killed in cross border firing but only Rs 1 lakh was given to them and “despite repeated appeals to the higherups no response has been given by them so far”.
MLA Mendhar Javed Ahmed Rana while lashing out at government said that construction of just 30 to 40 bunkers in the area having more than 6,000 population is a joke with the innocent people “who are being killed by Pakistani bullets and shells”.
He said it is just damage control gimmick and eyewash to fool the public.
