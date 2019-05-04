India, Pakistan troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

May 04, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

India and Pakistan troops exchanged gunfire and mortar shelling along Line of Control in Shapur, Kerni and Qasba area of Poonch for the second consecutive day on Friday.

"At about 1600 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch," PRO defence said.

The Indian Army is effectively retaliating, he said.

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 80 and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, an officials said.

He said the small arms firing from Pakistani side was reported for nearly one hours in three villages of Sahpur sector, causing panic among the border residents.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.