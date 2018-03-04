About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

Published at March 04, 2018


Agencies

Jammu

The Indian and Pakistani forces traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Saturday, Defence Ministry sources said here on Sunday.

"Pakistan Army resorted to heavy unprovoked shelling and firing in Balakote sector.

"They used small arms, automatics and mortars to target Defence and civilian facilities.

Our positions retaliated effectively.

"Firing exchanges continued for nearly two hours. No casualty or damage was reported on our side," the source said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Poonch and Rajouri districts have shut down all schools close to the LoC till Monday

