India, Pakistan must start meaningful dialogue process to end hostilities: NC

‘PDP-BJP coalition disenchanted educated youth’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday urged both India and Pakistan to initiate a time-bound and result oriented dialogue process at the earliest.
Addressing party workers here at party head quarters Nawa-e- Subah, Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal urged the government of India to start a dialogue process with all stake holders in the state. “Elections at a time when situation demanded conciliation and healing the wounds that were inflicted on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir due to the misgovernment of BJP-PDP coalition government are inconceivable. The coalition disenchanted educated youth of Kashmir to an extent that they are giving up higher studies and lucrative professions to pick guns,” Kamal said.
He said ULB elections are being held after thirteen years and the process could have waited until the government of India clear its stand on states special status and protect it in the SC but to our surprise the government didn’t rise up to the occasion and superimposed the elections on the state.
He asserted that National Conference ushered in a new era of education, development in the state and has establishment of many institutions to its credit. “National conference has maintained and built institutions in the state and will continue to do so with the support of people. The land to tiller, the establishment of universities, the medical institute and the single line administration are few features in our cap and the list goes on,” he said.
Kamal said that National Conference has upheld the honor and dignity of the state unlike PDP who put the very soul of our state to flames. “Our party does not believe in rumour mongering and undue fanfare, history bears testimony to our sacrifices and good work,” he said.
Kamal said, “It is high time for India and Pakistan to initiate a dialogue process that leads to final settlement of the issue which is a win situation for India, Pakistan and Kashmir.”