About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India, Pakistan Armies trade fire in Uri sector

Published at December 06, 2018 11:01 AM 0Comment(s)816views


India, Pakistan Armies trade fire in Uri sector

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The India and Pakistan troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) during last night in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to reports, Pakistan Army fired at Indian posts with automatic weapons which was retaliated by Indian Army, leading to an exchange of fire that continued throughout the night.

However, there was no damage reported.

On Wednesday, two Army men identified as Sepoy Dupo Veshunath and Naik M Walim of 8 Rashtriya Rifles were wounded in ceasefire violence in Uri.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top