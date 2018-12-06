India, Pakistan Armies trade fire in Uri sector

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The India and Pakistan troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) during last night in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
According to reports, Pakistan Army fired at Indian posts with automatic weapons which was retaliated by Indian Army, leading to an exchange of fire that continued throughout the night.
However, there was no damage reported.
On Wednesday, two Army men identified as Sepoy Dupo Veshunath and Naik M Walim of 8 Rashtriya Rifles were wounded in ceasefire violence in Uri.
(Representional picture)