India, Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

March 31, 2019 | Agencies

The India and Pakistan Armies Sunday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

The heavy exchange of mortars and small arms firing took place along LoC in Nowshera sector of the district at about 9.am, an official said.

He said there was no report of any casualty in the cross-LoC shelling which was on when last reports came in.

On Saturday a civilian due to shelling in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

(Representational picture)