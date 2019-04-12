India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

The Indian and Pakistani troops Friday exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, an official said.
He said that exchange of firing took place at about 8.30 a.m along the LoC in Sawjian sector.
The Intermittent firing exchanges were still going on, the official added.
(Representational picture)
