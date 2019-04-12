About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

The Indian and Pakistani troops Friday exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, an official said.

He said that exchange of firing took place at about 8.30 a.m along the LoC in Sawjian sector.

The Intermittent firing exchanges were still going on, the official added. 

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

              

The Indian and Pakistani troops Friday exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, an official said.

He said that exchange of firing took place at about 8.30 a.m along the LoC in Sawjian sector.

The Intermittent firing exchanges were still going on, the official added. 

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;