About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India, Pak troops trade gunfire along LoC in Rajouri

 Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district on Saturday.
A defence spokesman said at about 6 pm, Pakistani Army breached border ceasefire by resorting to heavy gunfire and mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.
He said the Indian Army also retaliated strongly and effectively.
There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.
A special police officer sustained splinter injuries yesterday when a mortar shell exploded at Gondria village in Shahpur sector which, along with nearby Kerni sector in Poonch district, witnessed heavy artillery and small arms firing from across the border Friday evening.
Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in cross-LoC firing and shelling since February 26, when India conducted air strikes on Pakistan.

Latest News

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv Malik launches 19

Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Mar 09 | Agencies
Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Mar 09 | Agencies
GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor

Governor's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Mar 09 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India, Pak troops trade gunfire along LoC in Rajouri

              

 Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district on Saturday.
A defence spokesman said at about 6 pm, Pakistani Army breached border ceasefire by resorting to heavy gunfire and mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.
He said the Indian Army also retaliated strongly and effectively.
There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.
A special police officer sustained splinter injuries yesterday when a mortar shell exploded at Gondria village in Shahpur sector which, along with nearby Kerni sector in Poonch district, witnessed heavy artillery and small arms firing from across the border Friday evening.
Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in cross-LoC firing and shelling since February 26, when India conducted air strikes on Pakistan.

News From Rising Kashmir

;