India, Pak troops trade gunfire along LoC in Rajouri

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said at about 6 pm, Pakistani Army breached border ceasefire by resorting to heavy gunfire and mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

He said the Indian Army also retaliated strongly and effectively.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.

A special police officer sustained splinter injuries yesterday when a mortar shell exploded at Gondria village in Shahpur sector which, along with nearby Kerni sector in Poonch district, witnessed heavy artillery and small arms firing from across the border Friday evening.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in cross-LoC firing and shelling since February 26, when India conducted air strikes on Pakistan.

