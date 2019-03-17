India, Pak troops trade fire, mortars in Mendhar

March 17, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Army man injured in landmine blast

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district while an army man was injured in a landmine blast in Balakote sector.

Defence spokesman in Jammu said at about 1.30 pm, Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to firing and mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas along the LoC in Mankote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district.

He said the army men effectively returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.

Meanwhile, an army man was injured in a landmine explosion near the LoC in Balakote sector of district Poonch.

A police official said that the army man was on a routine patrol duty in Tarkundi area of Balakote in Mendhar sector when he accidentally stepped on landmine.

The army man identified as Sepoy Vishal Choudhary (21) of 15 JAKLI was referred to military hospital for specialised treatment.