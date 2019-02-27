India, Pak troops trade fire, mortar shells at LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

High alert on IB, LoC; Army deployed to help BSF
Nazim Ali ManhasMendhar / Jammu, Feb 26:
Tension escalated all along the frontiers with Pakistan in Jammu region as Indian and Pakistani troops traded gunfire and mortar shells across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.
“The Pakistan Army’s fired from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on army posts in Poonch and Rajouri sector today,” defence sources said.
They said four army men were injured in Pakistani troops firing in Keri sector in Sunderbani of Rajouri district.
While the situation remained peaceful along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Hiranagar Sector in Kathua district, Army alongwith BSF have been deployed in large numbers along the border to ward of any treat of Pakistani troops.
It was learnt by Rising Kashmir that Pakistan army has moved contingents of its army, anti-aircraft guns, and tank divisions towards the International Border.
“Pakistan Army has been deployed in bunkers manned by Pak Rangers,” sources told Rising Kashmir.
Similarly, Army has sounded high alert along the border with Pakistan to avert any violation or counter attack by Pakistan.
Even as villages have not been evicted, the administration has alerted the border residents and advised them to remain in-doors and not venture during the night.
The administration with help of police has chalked out contingency plan to meet any eventuality.
In Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, SDM Hiranagar Suresh Kumar and Additional SP Kathua Ramnesh Gupta held a meeting to review the situation.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that atleast 22 villages along the IB in Hiranagar have been alerted.
“They advised people to stay inside the homes so that administration. Mobile phones of the officials have been shared with the locals in Hiranagar so that in case of any emergency people can be evicted with the help of people. Vehicles have been arranged and camps have been cleaned for the stay of border residents,” said the sources.