India, Pak troops trade fire in Poonch sector

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 4:
Indian and Pakistani troops exchange gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday.
An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and opened fire on army positions in Gulpur and Khari Karmara area of Poonch at around 5:45 pm.
He said the army men returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.
The official said the guns from other side fell silent after the army response.
The official said there was no immediate report of any loss of life in the cross-LoC firing on other side of the LoC.