July 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Poonch

The India and Pakistan troops on Friday exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Reports said that the exchange of gunfire started at 8 AM in Mankote area of the district.

However, there was no report of any casualties so far.

 

(Representational picture)

