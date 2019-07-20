India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Poonch

July 20, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

India and Pakistani troops on Saturday exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The two armies exchanged gunfire and mortars in Mendhar, Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district, reports said.

A police officer said that Pakistani troops resorted to "unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mendhar, Mankote and KG sectors of Poonch district from 0905 hours."

He said that they fired 120 millimetres (mm) mortars, 82 mm mortars and automatic weapons targeting Indian posts and civilian areas.

The Indian troops guarding the LoC retaliated, resulting in a heavy exchange of firing which was still going on when reports last came in.

(File picture)