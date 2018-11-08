India, Pak troops exchange sweets

Press Trust of IndiaAttari, Nov 07:
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of Diwali at the Attari-Wagah border today, officials said.
As a goodwill gesture, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on the national and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali, despite cross-border tensions.
Earlier, the two sides had exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and India's 72nd Independence Day.
On January 26, the BSF had refused to exchange sweets and greetings with the Rangers in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.
The tradition of exchanging sweets had briefly come to halt in 2016 in the wake of an attack on Indian Amry base by militants in Uri, close to Line of Control (LoC).