India-Pak troops exchange shells at LoC in Rajouri

AgenciesJammu
India and Pakistani troops Saturday again exchanged shells along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.
The shelling started in Nowshera sector around 12.30 pm.
Earlier, a young woman and her two children were killed and several others, including two Army personnel, were injured in heavy shelling along the LoC in lower Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district Friday night, raising the death toll in the exchange of firing on the Indian side to four.
Meanwhile, all educational institutions within five kilometer radius of the LoC remained closed for the fifth day Saturday as a precautionary measure, officials said.
They said the Indian forces are on high alert and keeping a close vigil along the LoC and the International Border (IB).