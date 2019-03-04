India-Pak troops exchange mortars, firing along LoC in Akhnoor sector

AgenciesJammu
India and Pakistan troops Monday exchanged mortar shells and firing along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector, breaking a two-day lull in cross -LoC skirmishes.
The troops of both sides targetted each others forward posts and villages at around 3 am and it stopped at 6:30 am, a news agency reported.
The troops exchanged mortar shells and small arms to target each others forward posts and villages, it said.
There was no report of any casualty on Indian side. Barring a two-hour cross-LoC firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Saturday afternoon, the guns had fallen silent all along the LoC since Friday night.
The lull in the cross-LoC firing had come as a major relief to the border residents, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri where four persons including three members of a family were killed and several others injured.
(Representational picture)