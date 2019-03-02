India, Pak troops exchange heavy gunfire in Uri

Noor ul HaqUri, March 01:
The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy gunfire in Kamalkote sector of Uri Thursday night, forcing scores of villagers to flee from the area.
Officials said one civilian was seriously wounded and three residential houses suffered partial damage in cross-border shelling.
Eyewitness said several families from Kundi Barjala and other villages of Kamalkote fled from the area after intense cross-border shelling created panic in the entire area.
Few families were shifted to safe shelters allocated by the administration while others visited their relatives in Boniyar, Baramulla and other areas of the district.
Earlier Police said Pakistani troops fired mortar shells in the Kundi Barjala, Dulanja, Kikker, Kathi, Gawalta and several other villages of Kamalkote sector in Uri, damaging several houses and injuring a civilian.
They said troops manning the fence along the LoC retaliated the gunfire effectively.
Naseer Ahmad Baddan of Kundi Barjala said the night-long shelling started at around 12:30 pm and continued till morning.
“The intense shelling created panic in the entire area. I took my family early morning and reached Uri market. We are six families here right now consisting of 18 members. The administration shifted us to a school. We have our livestock back home. We appeal India and Pakistan governments to restore peace in the area," he said.
Sub District Magistrate Uri, Reyaz Ahmad Malik told Rising Kashmir that six families were shifted to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Uri after the night-long shelling in Kamalkote sector and necessary arrangements had been made by the administration for the displaced families.
"The shelling started at around 12:30 am and continued till 10 am. Six families have been shifted to safer locations and we are expecting more families, if the situation remains the same. We have already made necessary arrangements to tackle any such situation,” the SDM Uri said.
He said three residential houses suffered partial damage after Pakistani troops fired shells in the residential areas in Kamalkote sector of Uri.
A Police official in Uri said a civilian Reyaz Ahmad, son of late Nazir Ahmad of Gagi Madyan village of Kamalkote suffered serious injuries after he was hit with a splinter in the lower abdomen.
“He was taken to a nearby hospital where from he was shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment. His condition is said to be stable,” he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, India and Pakistan armies exchanged heavy gunfire in Kamalkote sector following a "pre-emptive" strike from Indian Air Force across the border on Tuesday.