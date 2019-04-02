India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India and Pakistan troops exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday.
The exchange comes after cross-border firing left three persons, including a BSF officer and two civilians, dead in Poonch district.
An official said that the fresh firing between the two armies took place at about 11:30 am in Nowshera sector.
However, there was no report of any loss of life.
