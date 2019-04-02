India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India and Pakistan troops exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The exchange comes after cross-border firing left three persons, including a BSF officer and two civilians, dead in Poonch district.

An official said that the fresh firing between the two armies took place at about 11:30 am in Nowshera sector.

However, there was no report of any loss of life.



