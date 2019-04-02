About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India and Pakistan troops exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The exchange comes after cross-border firing left three persons, including a BSF officer and two civilians, dead in Poonch district.

An official said that the fresh firing between the two armies took place at about 11:30 am in Nowshera sector.

However, there was no report of any loss of life.  

 


 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

              

India and Pakistan troops exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The exchange comes after cross-border firing left three persons, including a BSF officer and two civilians, dead in Poonch district.

An official said that the fresh firing between the two armies took place at about 11:30 am in Nowshera sector.

However, there was no report of any loss of life.  

 


 

News From Rising Kashmir

;