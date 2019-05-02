India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

India and Pakistani troops on Thursday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday.

A source said the two armies targetted each other's posts along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch by small arms firing and mortar shells.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported, a police official said.

(Representational picture)