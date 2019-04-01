India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

April 01, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

The India and Pakistan Armies Sunday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati and Mankote sectors in Poonch district on Monday.

The fresh exchange of small arms and heavy calibre weapon firing took place at around 11:20 am along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Mankote sectors, an official said.

Pakistani troops targeted posts in Mankote and KG sectors in Poonch district, an police official said. However, there was no report of any casualty in the cross-LoC shelling, he said.

Earlier, a civilian was injured after he was hit by splinters of a shell that had exploded near his house at Haveli village in Shahpur sector.

The armies of two sides had exchanged heavy firing along the LoC in Shahpur and Kernai sectors of the district today morning.

(Representational picture)