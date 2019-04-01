About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 01, 2019 | Agencies

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

A civilian was injured on Monday as India and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

Mohammad Sharif was injured after he was hit by splinters of a mortar shell which exploded near his house at Haveli village in Shahpur sector, the officials said.

They said the civilian injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shelling and small arms firing along the LoC took place in Sahahpur and kernai sectors at around 750 hours, officials said adding that the cross-LOC firing between the two sides was still continuing intermittently.

 

(Representational picture)

