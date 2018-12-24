About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India, Pak troops exchange fire in Noushera sector along LoC

Published at December 24, 2018 11:40 AM 0Comment(s)762views


India, Pak troops exchange fire in Noushera sector along LoC

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Pakistani troops Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The firing and shelling from across the border started in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of Noushera sector around 9.30 am, a police officer said.

Army personnel guarding the LoC retaliated and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officer said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top