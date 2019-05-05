India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The armies of India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Reports said the firing started in Mankote and Krishna Ghati areas in Poonch district at 10 am while in Keri and Lam top areas of Rajouri district, the firing and shelling started at about 11.am.

The armies were using small arms and mortars to target each others posts, reports said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

