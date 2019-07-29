India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

July 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The India and Pakistan troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Monday.

The exchange of fire between the two armies took place in Shahpur sector of the district.

Army Army official said that at about 1245 hours Pak initiated "unprovoked cease fire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LOC in Shahpur sector.

The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly, he said.

(Representational picture)