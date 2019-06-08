About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

India and Pakistan armies exchanged gun fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Saturday.

Reports said that both the armies exchanged firing at forward locations in Poonch with both small and medium level weaponry.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports camr on.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or the property.

 

(Representational picture)

