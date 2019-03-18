India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

March 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

China said on Monday that tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack would figure in the first strategic dialogue between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday.

Qureshi is visiting China, days after Beijing for the fourth time blocked a bid in the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Wednesday to designate Pakistan-based chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by putting a technical hold on the proposal, a move India termed as disappointing.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead and raised tensions between India and Pakistan.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27.

"As neighbour, China would like to see easing of tensions between the two. We would like to see the two countries continue to engage in dialogue for the peace and stability of the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here.

"I believe the issues causing regional tensions will be discussed," Geng said.

According reports in the Pakistani media, Qureshi, during his three-day visit to China will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both sides will also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at multilateral fora.

Qureshi will also address the Political Parties Forum on the CPEC and participate in the ruling parties' dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Communist Party of China. He will also call on the Chinese leadership, the reports said.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India is opposed to the project as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Geng said China welcomed the talks between India and Pakistan last week to open the Kartarupur Corridor.

India and Pakistan last year agreed to open up a special border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.