India-Pak tensions to figure in Pak-China talks

March 19, 2019 | K J M Varma

China on Monday said that it would like to see the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama militant attack and the issue would figure in the first strategic dialogue between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday.

Qureshi who arrived here on Monday is visiting China, days after Beijing for the fourth time blocked a bid in the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to designate Pakistan-based chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by putting a technical hold on the proposal, a move India termed as disappointing.

"As neighbour, China would like to see easing of tensions between the two. We would like to see the two countries continue to engage in dialogue for the peace and stability of the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here.

"I believe the issues causing regional tensions will be discussed," Geng said.

To another question whether the issue of listing of Azhar would figure in the talks specially in the backdrop of Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui expressing confidence that it would be resolved, Geng said, "well I can't prejudge the topics" that are going figure in the talks.

"But they will discuss issues of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern," he said.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, Qureshi, which is on a three-day visit to China, will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both sides will also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at multilateral fora.

Geng said China welcomed the talks between India and Pakistan last week to open the Kartarupur Corridor.

India and Pakistan last year agreed to open up a special border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.

"We welcome this interaction. Hope this can further ease tensions between both sides and improve regional situation. India and Pakistan are neighbours and always live with each other," he said.

Good relations between both will serve the interest of both and common aspirations of the international community, he said. PTI



