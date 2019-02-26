About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India-Pak tension: Border districts in Punjab put on high alert

Published at February 26, 2019 05:28 PM 0Comment(s)2355views


Agencies

Chandigarh

Following the escalated India-Pak tension after Pulwama attack and the airstrike claimed by IAF to have been carried across LoC, Punjab has put its border districts on high alert.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a spate of measures as part of the state’s preparedness to deal with any contingency in view of the latest developments at the LoC. DCs and SSPs of the border areas have been asked to put in place all contingency plans to ensure the protection and safety of the citizens.

As a confidence-building step, the Chief Minister will himself be visiting the border areas from Pathankot to Ferozepur by road tomorrow, an official spokesperson announced after a high-level law and order review meeting, chaired by Capt Amarinder Singh.

The meeting found no need for panic and decided against any move to evacuate the residents of the border areas.

