India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

July 14, 2019 | Agencies

Indian and Pakistani official level delegations will meet on Sunday at Wagah to work towards expeditiously operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Indian officials will raise a number of issues including its concerns about the general security and safety of the Indian pilgrims, presence of pro-Khalistani elements in Pakistan's official panel on the Corridor, infrastructure and logistics issue.

"We are confident from our side....the works are going on in full swing and the work has been planned to be completed by October 31 before the commemoration of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji in November 2019," an official source said here.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi and is about four km from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

In November last year, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak.