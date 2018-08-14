India, Pak show humanitarian gesture, release civilian prisoners

Sidhu waits for political clearance to join Imran’s swearing-in ceremony
Abdul Bari MasoudNew Delhi, Aug 14:
On the eve of the 71st anniversary of independence, in a reciprocal humanitarian gesture, India and Pakistan released civilian prisoners from both the countries.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 26 Indian fishermen and 3 civil prisoners returned home today after completing their sentences in Pakistan. The Indian nationals were handed over to BSF officials at Wagha-Attari border. The Indian High Commission’s team facilitated the transfer. The MEA thanked authorities in Pakistan for their invaluable assistance.
Earlier today, in an identical gesture of goodwill, India released six Pakistani civil prisoners and one fisherman. The prisoners were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by BSF, also at the Attari-Wagah border crossing.
Seven Pakistan civilian prisoners were repatriated today. Earlier, fourteen Pakistani fishermen were released and repatriated on 07 August 2018.
Sources in the MEA said India attaches high priority to addressing humanitarian issues including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan's custody. Release of 178 Indian prisoners, including 174 fishermen, has been secured in 2018, so far.
These reciprocal humanitarian gestures come on the eve of both countries’ Independence Day.
Meanwhile, former cricketer and Minister in Punjab government Navjot Singh Sidhu toady visited Pakistan High Commission here to get visa for Pakistan to join the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan. He told the reporters that he has applied for political clearance from MEA. However, there is no response from the Ministry yet.
Imran Khan has invited cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev to his oath ceremony in Islamabad on August 18. Gavaskar refused to attend the ceremony.