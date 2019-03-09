India, Pak should convert crisis into opportunity: Chinese FM

March 09, 2019 | K J M Varma

India and Pakistan should quickly turn the page after the Pulwama militant attack, meet each other halfway and convert the present tensions into an opportunity for long term and fundamental improvement in their relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang also said post-Wuhan summit between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China wants to develop closer ties with India and forge ahead like the "Yangtze and Ganges" rivers despite Beijing's all weather ties with Pakistan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in February 14.

India launched air strikes in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

"China hopes Pakistan and India will transform the crisis into opportunity and meet each other halfway," Wang said at his annual press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, China's Parliament.

He was replying to questions on the present India-Pakistan tensions following the Pulwama attack and how China plans to carry forward the spirit of last year's Wuhan summit between Prime Minister and President Xi.

"We advise both the parties to quickly turn the page and seek fundamental, long term improvement in their relations. When confrontation gives way to dialogue and disagreement are settled, we can create a better future through cooperation," he said.

Recent events focussed international attention on the India-Pakistan relations, he said stating that China played a constructive role to resolve the tensions between the two neighbours.

"China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise restraint prevent an escalation, find out what has happened and resolve the matter through dialogue," Wang said adding that Beijing tried to play a mediatory role.

"In the meantime, country's sovereignty and territorial integrity should fully respected. China followed these principle in its mediation and played a constructive role in defusing the tension", he said.