India, Pak should continue ceasefire: Kamal

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘If Art 370 is removed, JK’s relationship will India will end’

National Conference Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal Sunday said India and Pakistan should continue with the 2003 Indo-Pak ceasefire.

In a statement issued here, the senior NC leader called upon dialogue between India and Pakistan and fostering friendship between the two countries.

“The leadership of India should respond to Pakistan and start talks,” he said.

Referring to Kashmir as a political issue, Kamal said no wars had been able to resolve the issue so far and that dialogue was the only way out.

Terming the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah of scrapping Article 370 as irresponsible, he said the day the article would be revoked, Jammu Kashmir’s relationship would India would end.

“Talks about scrapping Article 370 are done just to hurt the sentiments of the people of Kashmir,” Kamal said.