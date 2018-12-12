India, Pak must overcome trust deficit to resolve Kashmir: KVI

London:
Condemning the continued killings in the valley, London-based Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has urged India and Pakistan to create conditions for a serious and result-oriented dialogue to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.
“It’s shocking that even the young teenagers are being targeted. The criminal silence of the world at large and the right thinking people in India is disappointing and regrettable. It is clear that the policy of might and brute force alone cannot lead to a solution,” reads a KVI statement quoting its chairman, Prof. M. A. Raina.
Urging the leadership of both the countries to take confidence building measures to overcome the trust deficit, Raina said: “71 years of bitterness in relations should be enough to teach them that improvement in relations for peace, development and prosperity is necessary. They should come out of the baggage of partition and uproot mutual hatred and suspicion from their minds.”
“People on both sides want peace, friendship and good neighborly relations. The leadership from either side is expected to respect their sentiments. In the situation of bitterness between the two countries Kashmiris are the worst sufferers. Good neighborly relations could pave way for resolution of Kashmir problem and other pending issues,” he added.
KVI chairman welcomed opening of Kartarpur corridor and urged the Pakistan government to meet the long pending demand of Kashmiri Pandits to open Shrada Shrine for them. He also urged the Indian government to take similar action allowing people from the other side of LOC to visit the shrines in Kashmir.