India-Pak must begin meaningful dialogue to end hostilities, Kashmir sufferings: JeI

Srinagar:
Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to initiate meaningful dialogue to end hostilities and sufferings in Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, JeI spokesperson has urged both the neighboring countries of India and Pakistan to initiate meaningful dialogue along with the real people’s representatives of Jammu and Kashmir. He said this would find an acceptable and permanent solution of this critical issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people concerned as the stable resolution of this issue will prove to be beneficial for the people living in the Indo-Pak sub-continent.
Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday held an extensive meeting—in which the current Kashmir situation and the various matters pertaining to the organization were discussed.
According to party spokesperson, the meeting was presided over by Jama’at chief Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayaz, who urged the party cadres to carry on the mission of Jama’at in accordance with its constitution and utilize every peaceful effort including the modern means of communication. He said that organizing public gatherings to make the common masses aware of the real objectives of Jama’at are highly needed. “We must reach out to the masses with our message,” he said. “Jama’at is carrying on its activities and programs peacefully with the main objective of establishing the system of justice based on inalienable divine principles and injunctions revealed in its perfect form upon the final Apostle of Allah, Muhammad (SAW). Jama’at believes in the peaceful propagation of the message of Islam having no option for compulsion,” he said.
Chief spokesman, JeI, Advocate Zahid Ali, said that “Jama’at chief while reiterating its stand about Kashmir issue, made it clear that Jama’at wishes a peaceful resolution of this long pending human issue either in accordance with the UN resolutions or through tripartite talks, keeping the aspirations of the concerned people in view.”
He also expressed deep concern over the human rights violations being committed by the forces personnel throughout the valley upon the innocent and hapless masses. He urged the human rights institutions and commissions to take effective steps for curtailment of these violations.
He also urged party cadres to take proper care of the down-trodden class of the society and use every effort to provide them the basic necessities of life including education and health-care. He impressed upon them that to help the destitute and poverty-ridden class of human being is the inseparable part of the mission and objective of Jama’at.