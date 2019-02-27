About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India-Pak faceoff: Lost Mig 21, pilot missing in action, say MEA

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Ministry of external Affairs Wednesday claimed that Indian Air Force (IAF) had shot down one Pakistani fighter jet and in the engagement lost one of its Mig 21 fighter jets while a pilot is missing.

"One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a briefing.

