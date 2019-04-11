India-Pak dialogue only way to resolve Kashmir issue: Farooq

April 11, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that dialogue between India and Pakistan was the only way to resolve the protracted Kashmir issue.

Addressing a public gathering at Palpura, Eidgah, party president, Abdullah said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is not a consequence of lack of development rather the issue is political in nature.

“The issue has held hostage the development of the sub-continent. Our party has all along maintained that the dialogue between the two nations affords a way out,” he said.

Party president while appreciating Pakistan PM Imran Khan for his statement wherein he has cast off war as the option between India and Pakistan, and impressed for dialogue to solve J&K said, “These words are coming from the PM of our neighboring country, a former cricketer. However on this side our PM Modi is still speaking the language of a tea seller. National Conference too vouches for a time bound result oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan; we firmly believe the increased bonhomie between India and Pakistan will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in our state and in the sub-continent in general.”

“Kashmir dispute has been lingering since 1947, how long shall our people suffer? No sooner we impress for a political solution of our state, we are out rightly tainted as anti national,” he said, adding “This has to stop. The government has to see what holds good for the greater good of the country and the sub-continent at large. The BJP led government at centre is using Kashmir to leverage its poll prospects elsewhere in the country. The trend should stop as it can have serious ramifications for the country’s unity and integrity.”

Abdullah in a stinging attack on PM Modi, said, “During its stint in power BJP headed by PM has led to the amplification of hate particularly against Muslims. This is not the idea of India which was visualized by the founders of a modern day India nation-state; they visualized a secular progressive country shorn of all prejudices and hate. PM Modi has not a speck of affection for the minorities. The other day when a Hindu police officer lost his life while saving a Muslim man from the mob frenzy of communalists, PM Modi didn’t come up with a word of homage and accolade for the slain police officer. This people see with their own eyes? Now it is for us to decide if we allow such a person to continue to be in the vanguard of the new government after elections,” he said.

Dr. Farooq while flaying PM Modi for squandering the precious mandate of people, said, “Wherever PM Modi goes he parrots Balakot Balakot! But when we seek account of the work and development done by him, he paints us as anti national. He has nothing to say on the achievements of his government, he is hiding his failures by masquerading behind Balakot Attack. His government wasn’t able to deliver on a single promise made by them in their election manifesto of 2014 general elections. People are asking where the jobs are. People are still waiting for 15 lakh Rupees to be deposited into their accounts. Every single edible has become dearer. The petrol, diesel prices are soaring high. The Modi led BJP led government is not leaving legacy but a caution for the times to come.”

“PM Modi has been flaunting the air strikes on Pakistan and bringing down of F16 Jets of Pakistan, however the revelation coming from USA does not attest to his claims. The USA has said that all the F16 jets of Pakistan are intact, therefore deflating the claims of Modi. It was the same USA that had come up with the satellite pics of Pak Army putting up in Mushko valley during the kargil war. I myself saw that satellite pic. If USA was right at that time why should its revelation be doubted at this juncture?” he said, adding, “Having being failed to deliver on every front, on every promise, the PM has amplified the scope of his gimmickry, and lying. However people have seen it all with their eyes, no theatrics, and deception can affect the people of country,” he said.

Dr. Farooq while flaying PM Modi for creating a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir by banning the civilian traffic on national highway for two day a week, said, “The other day a family called on me and narrated the ordeal they had to go through in view of traffic ban. They couldn’t open the window panes of their car, they had to keep inside with their children causing enormous nuisance to them. How can he think of winning the hearts of people by dolling out such repressive measures,” he said.

Dr. Farooq while flaying PM Modi for his showman ship said, “He thinks of himself as Hanuman. However modern day Pharaohs and Ravanas like him will meet the same fate as was met by them in the ancient times.”

Party president said that he won’t allow anyone to touch our status. “I won’t allow anyone to fiddle with the Art370, Art 35 A. we are seeking the restoration of our relation with the union on the basis of Delhi agreement of 1953 and on the fundamentals of the accession. This demand of ours has been attested to by the former PM P V Narsima Rao, who in his televised interview in Burkina Faso had attested to the demand of restoring the status of our state. He had affirmed that when it comes to granting autonomy to the state, sky is the limit,” he said.

He said that the ensuing elections are the semifinals before the assembly elections and that the people should keep up the tempo until assembly elections.

Ex-MLA Idgha constituency, former speaker and senior party leader Mubarak Gull welcomed the party president and sought a strong winning margin for party president.

Among others party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani; party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, YNC VP Younis Gul also addressed the people. Political advisor to President Mushtaq Guroo was also present on the occasion.

PDP, BJP responsible for vitiating atmosphere in JK: Mir

Srinagar: Cautioning people about the designs of PDP, BJP and other smaller groups fielded by the saffron party as proxies under a conspiracy to divide the voters in the upcoming elections, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), President, and party candidate for Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that PDP and BJP were “responsible for vitiating atmosphere in JK.”

Addressing election meeting in Kapran Dooru, Mir cautioned people about the designs of PDP and BJP and other small groups—who have been fielded as proxies in the upcoming elections to divide the people in Jammu and Kashmir for votes, but at the sometime. He felt confident that they will miserably fail, as that the masses in all the three regions have realized as to what PDP BJP has done during their three and half year’s rule in the State.

“Saffron party and its former alliance partner PDP would go to any extent to mislead people for electoral gains,” Mir in a statement issued here said. Mir also hit out at Delhi, State government for withdrawing security of protected persons on the crucial time of polls—saying that there was hell of difference between Raj Bhawan & Delhi Govt on this issues.

He alleged “misrule and mis-governance by PDP BJP have vitiated the atmosphere in the valley since they assumed power, all the good work done by previous governments have gone waste, people in all the three regions have been made to suffer on economic and developmental fronts due to the opportunistic politics on the part of PDP BJP.”

He said that the developmental scenario started by the UPA I UPA II in the State has come to standstill due to negligent attitude and contradiction in the approach of PDP BJP, resulting in all the three regions have suffered immensely on developmental front. He also hit out at Prime Minister over claiming to be serious about the development of State, saying that BJP Govt at centre is concerned about the electoral gains and not about the development of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of south Kashmir have faced countless difficulties due to wrong policies and betrayal by PDP, as a result, there is grave disillusionment among the people, loss of innocent lives and continuous bloodshed in South Kashmir and elsewhere has exposed PDP before the people as a result they(people) have lost faith in this Party,” he said.

