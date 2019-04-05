India, Pak armies trade fire in Rajouri

April 05, 2019 | Agencies

India and Pakistan armies exchanged fire on Friday in Rajouri district.

According to officials "Pakistan troops on Friday violated the ceasefire at around 1440 hours and fired unprovoked and shelled forward villages in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir."

They said that Indian Army effectively retaliated to the cross border firing while no injury have been reported so far.

[Representational Pic]