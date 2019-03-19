About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri and Akhnoor sector in Jammu, a defence official said on Tuesday.

The exchange of firing took place between the two Armies in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector and Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Monday night, he said.

Firing exchanges in the Sunderbani sector started at 10.45 p.m on Monday, but stopped soon, the official said.

In Akhnoor, the exchange of firing continued till Tuesday morning, he said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

 

 

(File photo)

