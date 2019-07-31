India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

July 31, 2019 | Agencies

India and Pakistan troops on Wednesday traded fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said.

"At about 0030 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of district Rajouri", a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, he said.

This is the fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling between the two armies along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a baby and a jawan were killed and two others were injured.

On Tuesday, the two armies shelled each other's forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of North Kashmir.

On Monday, the troops of two sides traded fire along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district.